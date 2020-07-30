1/1
CEDRIC LYDELL ROBERTS
ROBERTS, CEDRIC LYDELL
Ocala - Elder Cedric Lydell Roberts, 56, transition to be with heavenly father on July 17, 2020 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He attended Forest High School and was a member of St. James House of Prayer. Mr. Roberts was employed by Coquina Construction for 12 years.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted wife, Cynthia Roberts; mother, Louise Belvin; sisters, Janice Leggon, Debra Pullings, Sheryl Roberts, Sabrina Combs; brothers, Bobby Burley, Robert Johnson, Dexter Roberts, Eric Williams; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Keith Blount, Pastor. Bishop Eugene Cooper, Eulogist. Public Visitation will be held, Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:30PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. COVID-19 Restrictions will be enforced.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 05:30 PM
Hadley-Brown Funeral Home
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
