ROBERTS, CEDRIC LYDELL

Ocala - Elder Cedric Lydell Roberts, 56, transition to be with heavenly father on July 17, 2020 at Orlando Regional Medical Center. He attended Forest High School and was a member of St. James House of Prayer. Mr. Roberts was employed by Coquina Construction for 12 years.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted wife, Cynthia Roberts; mother, Louise Belvin; sisters, Janice Leggon, Debra Pullings, Sheryl Roberts, Sabrina Combs; brothers, Bobby Burley, Robert Johnson, Dexter Roberts, Eric Williams; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A life celebration will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Keith Blount, Pastor. Bishop Eugene Cooper, Eulogist. Public Visitation will be held, Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:30PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. COVID-19 Restrictions will be enforced.

