TAYLOR, SR., CEDRIC

Cedric Taylor, Sr., passed away on July 8, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories children, T'Yanna Taylor, Cedric Taylor, Jr., and Cortez Taylor; mother, Sandra Burch (step-father, Nathaniel Burch); father, Calvin Taylor, Sr.; brothers, Derrick Smith, Ashlynn Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Brandon Taylor, and Soloman Taylor; sisters, Brianna Taylor, Kevis Williams, Kayla Fields, Shilaya Williams, and Ja'Ire Williams; grandmother, Vina Taylor; grandfather, Willie Taylor, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Taylor will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in United Baptist Cemetery on Hwy. 316 Reddick, FL. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Due to Covid-19 all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced, social distancing, a mask must be worn to the services. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



