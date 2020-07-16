1/
CEDRIC TAYLOR Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CEDRIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR, SR., CEDRIC
Cedric Taylor, Sr., passed away on July 8, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, T'Yanna Taylor, Cedric Taylor, Jr., and Cortez Taylor; mother, Sandra Burch (step-father, Nathaniel Burch); father, Calvin Taylor, Sr.; brothers, Derrick Smith, Ashlynn Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Brandon Taylor, and Soloman Taylor; sisters, Brianna Taylor, Kevis Williams, Kayla Fields, Shilaya Williams, and Ja'Ire Williams; grandmother, Vina Taylor; grandfather, Willie Taylor, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Mr. Taylor will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in United Baptist Cemetery on Hwy. 316 Reddick, FL. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Due to Covid-19 all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced, social distancing, a mask must be worn to the services. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved