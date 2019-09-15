|
BAUGHAN, CELESTINE C.
Celestine C. Baughan died September 10, 2019, a retired Purchasing Agent for the Dade County School Board of Miami, FL. A native of Carrabelle and Tallahassee, FL, Celestine moved to Ocala, FL from Miami, FL in 1983. She was a Methodist. She was a member of Golden Hills Golf and Turf Club for many years and Hibiscus Garden Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon C. Baughan; her mother and father Gypsie and James Edward Crutchfield; five brothers, Jack, Ralph, Leo, Earl and Edward Crutchfield; four sisters, Lucy Weil Vivian Edge, Velma Burke and Marguerite Robinton.
Survivors include her sister, Frances Ellis of Bonify, FL; her niece, Sharon K. Bieber; son, Nicholas Daniels of Dunedin; daughter, Cheryl husband, Jared Enlow; sons, Colby and Austin Enlow of Seminole, FL; nephew, Charles Robinton III, wife, Roxanne; daughters, Riley, Maggie, Charlie; Son Chase Robinton, brother-in-law, Mark Robinton II of Tallahassee, FL; niece Patti Ann Hall; son Jeff of Melbourne, FL; niece, LuAnne Winchester, husband, Robert Winchester; daughters, Caroline and Casidy of Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019