PRESTON,
CHARLENE WILLIAMS
'For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.' Ecclesiastes 3:1
Charlene Williams Preston joined the church triumphant Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1948 to Edwin C. and Virginia Douglas Williams and was a lifelong resident of Weirsdale, FL. Charlene was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, was a family citrus farmer, and owner of the Weirsdale and Fruitland Park Ace Hardware stores.Her most beloved titles were wife, mother, and Nana.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kim Preston of Weirsdale; her sons, Brad (Rhonda), Seth (Kay), and Blake; daughter, Kelley (Thomas) Crone; six grandchildren, Nathan, Teagan, Jessica, Bella, Calla, and Alex.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Smith; her daughter, Meredith; and her grandson, Isaiah Warren Dawson.
A Celebration of Charlene's Life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Douglas Estate, 16550 SE 122nd Terrace, Weirsdale, Florida. Private interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Weirsdale, Florida. Sentiments may be left at hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
