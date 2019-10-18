Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglas Estate
16550 SE 122nd Terrace
Weirsdale, FL
CHARLENE WILLIAMS PRESTON


1948 - 2019
CHARLENE WILLIAMS PRESTON Obituary
PRESTON,
CHARLENE WILLIAMS
'For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.' Ecclesiastes 3:1
Charlene Williams Preston joined the church triumphant Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1948 to Edwin C. and Virginia Douglas Williams and was a lifelong resident of Weirsdale, FL. Charlene was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, was a family citrus farmer, and owner of the Weirsdale and Fruitland Park Ace Hardware stores.Her most beloved titles were wife, mother, and Nana.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kim Preston of Weirsdale; her sons, Brad (Rhonda), Seth (Kay), and Blake; daughter, Kelley (Thomas) Crone; six grandchildren, Nathan, Teagan, Jessica, Bella, Calla, and Alex.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Smith; her daughter, Meredith; and her grandson, Isaiah Warren Dawson.
A Celebration of Charlene's Life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Douglas Estate, 16550 SE 122nd Terrace, Weirsdale, Florida. Private interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Weirsdale, Florida. Sentiments may be left at hiers-baxley.com. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
