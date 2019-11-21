|
|
LOVE III,
CHARLES ANDREW (CHAD)
Charles Andrew Love III (Chad), 38 passed away in Ocala, FL on November 16, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Kaison Reid Love and Brayden Andrew Love, Parents, Charles Andrew Love Jr. and Beverly Love. Grandparents, Don and Eveleen Burdick and Linda Love. His companion, Mindy Yeargain.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday
November 23, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala Fla. 34476.
Chad served in the US Coast Guard. A burial will be held at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery in Bushnell Florida.
The memories of Chad's love for his sons and the outdoors will be forever cherished. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the
Humane Society of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019