|
|
ASHTON, JR., CHARLES
God called Pastor Charles M. Ashton, Jr. home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida and moved to the Belleview area in 1978.
He was a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida and received his Master Degree at Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Among many other ministries, he most recently served the Lord as the former Pastor of Sunset Harbor Baptist Church in Summerfield, Florida.
He is survived by his loving parents, Charles and Cynthia Ashton of Belleview, Florida and many extended family members.
A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 5740 S Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please give the blessing to the Gideon Bible Society and/or the Florida Baptist Children's Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019