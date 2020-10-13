1/1
Charles B. "Mutt" Thompson
Ocala - Charles B. "Mutt" Thompson, 89 of Ocala, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 11th at his home with his family by his side. Mutt was born in Eastman, GA and moved to Florida in 1939. He served 30 years with the Florida National Guard as well as working Florida Power/Duke Energy for 31 years. Mutt loved to cook and fish, his greatest love was his family, grandkids and spending time with them. He is survived by his devoted wife Geneva Thompson of 67 and half years, son Rodney and his wife Beth of Ocala, Fl., daughter Lisa Parisi of Tampa, FL, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons and a host of many friends. The family will be celebrating Mutt's life on Thursday, Oct 15th at 3:00 pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery, family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
