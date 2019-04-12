|
JOINER, III, CHARLES DOUGLAS 'DOUG'
Doug Joiner passed away on April 7, 2019 at the Legacy House in Ocala. He was 68 years old. He was born on January 3, 1951 to Charles Joiner, Jr. and Victoria MacDonald Joiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven Loy Joiner; and nephew, Andrew Kyle Nicholson.
He is survived by his brother, Harold 'Mac' Joiner; sister, Vicki (Paul) Grannan; niece, Haley (Mike) Berthrong; nephew, Zachary (Tiffany) Grannan; and several grand nieces and nephews.
Doug was born and raised in Ocala and graduated from Ocala High School in 1969. He attended the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida. He worked as an assistant golf pro and property manager at Cedar Shoes Properties. He was an avid Gator fan, enjoyed golf and travel.
Doug had an out going and infectious personality, which allowed him to make friends easily and keep them throughout his lifetime.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019