Charles Goad

Ocala - Charles Goad – born 1942 in Clinchmore, TN, died Saturday November 7, 2020 in Ocala, FL. Charlie was a loving husband, father and brother. He always had a smile and a caring spirit. He was friends with everyone he met and would give you the shirt off of his back.

He was raised in Tennessee and Ohio and moved to Ocala in 1959, where he met his wife Dena (Chauncey) and raised their son Reese. Charlie was an avid fisherman. He retired from Monroe Regional Medical Center in 2007 after nearly 30 years, where he made countless friends for life.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Dena; his parents Raymond and Mildred; and his brothers Gary and Larry. He is survived by his son Reese (Tallahassee), Daughter-in-law Christen, Grandchildren, Erin, Kyle, and Kendall; bother Kenneth (Amarillo, TX); and sisters Gwen Clower-Bass (Silver Springs), Myra Barron (Ocala), and Kelly Hammons (Ocala).



