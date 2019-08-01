Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens
1927 - 2019
Charles Granville Dagnan Obituary
DAGNAN,
CHARLES GRANVILLE
Charles Granville Dagnan, 92 of Lexington, KY passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Charles was born on February 18, 1927 in Chattanooga, TN to Charles and Annie Dagnan. Charles served in the Navy and was a Retired Barber.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Doris in 2003.
He is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Brannen of Charlotte, NC and Diane Cleary (husband, Douglas) of Lexington, KY; three grandsons, Brian Kendall (Kim), Eric Almond (Tonya) and Matthew Brannen all of Charlotte, NC; six great-grandsons, Ryan Kendall, Austin Kendall, Carter Kendall, Thomas Almond, Henry Almond and Jack Almond all of Charlotte, NC.
Funeral Services for Charles will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00pm. Interment will immediately follow the service in Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Charles online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
