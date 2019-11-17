|
|
EVANS,
CHARLES J. (CHARLIE)
Charles J. (Charlie) Evans died October 30, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL after a brief illness. He was born on March 8, 1941 in Huntington, WV.
He was predeceased by his parents, Flem J. and Charlene E. Evans.
He is survived by a son, Charles Jennings (C.J.) Evans, Jr.; grandson, Chase; and granddaughter, Kate.
He graduated from Huntington High School, then served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Marshall University in 1966. At Marshall, he was a member and president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, president of the Inter-fraternity Council, and the first Marshall University mascot, 'Marco.' He moved to Ocala, FL working as sales manager for WWKE radio station.
During 41 years in Ocala, he owned Evans Advertising, Ocala Billiard Center, E-Z Car Wash, Nezers, and was a partner in Ocala Amusement and Evans-Shelton. He was active in his community as a member of Ocala Jaycees, Silver Springs Rotary Club, Ocala Quarterback Club, and Ocala Elks Club. He loved to watch the Gators and The Thundering Herd. He loved fishing and was a dedicated handball player for many years. His favorite thing about living on Lake Weir was watching sunsets.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Eaton's Beach on Lake Weir.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019