HOLLAND, CHARLES J.
Charles J. Holland, 74, of Ocala passed away at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Charles was a native of Lowell, North Carolina and moved to Florida from New Jersey in 1997. He was the owner of Hank's Tavern in Haledon, New Jersey for 16 years. Charles was an avid fisherman. He belonged to Passaic and Lessing Lodge #67 and was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. In 2009, Charles built the home he currently lived in with his wife. He was a very gifted man that could fix just about anything.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara D. Holland of Ocala, FL; his children, Laura Holland of Dunnellon, FL, Cheryl Holland of Ocala, FL, Chad (Christine) Holland of Ocala, FL, Kristine Holland of Ocala, FL; his eight grandchildren, Ryan and Skyler, Ceidrie, Domonique, Chad and Hunter, and Lydia and Harry; his two great grandchildren, Novalee and Kinsley.
A funeral service will be held at 4:30pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala 34481. A visitation will be held from 3:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday prior to the funeral service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 5 to June 6, 2019