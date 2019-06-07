|
|
CHARLES, JAY MEDESTO AKA JAYBIRD
Jay M. Charles, 48, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born in Gainesville, FL on May 15, 1971 to the late Joe Jr. and Claudette Charles.
Those left to honor him are his wife, Cicely Charles; three sons, Jaun, Roemel, and Jayden Charles.
Wake service for Mr. Charles will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bethel Baptist of Marion Oaks, 4400 SW 145th Place Rd, Ocala, FL from 6-8 p.m. and his Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethel Baptist of Marion Oaks where Delbert Thompson is pastor and pastor Donnie Hope will be giving the Words of Comfort. Anderson-Hence Funeral Home, Wildwood, FL 34785, PH: 352-748-2933
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 7 to June 8, 2019