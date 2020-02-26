|
THOMPSON,
CHARLES JERRY
Anthony - Charles Jerry Thompson, 78, passed away February 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 5, 1941 in Villaricca, GA to the late Clyde and Bernese Thompson. He graduated from Ocala High School in 59' and spent a number of years with Winn Dixie as a produce manager, later taking over the family business at Thompson's Used Cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jonnie Mae Thompson; sons, Tim Thompson (Denise), Michael Charles Thompson, and Todd Thompson (Lacy); nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m Monday, March 2, 2020, at Millwood Cemetery, Reddick, Florida. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020