Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Jerry Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Jerry Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON,
CHARLES JERRY
Anthony - Charles Jerry Thompson, 78, passed away February 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 5, 1941 in Villaricca, GA to the late Clyde and Bernese Thompson. He graduated from Ocala High School in 59' and spent a number of years with Winn Dixie as a produce manager, later taking over the family business at Thompson's Used Cars.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jonnie Mae Thompson; sons, Tim Thompson (Denise), Michael Charles Thompson, and Todd Thompson (Lacy); nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m Monday, March 2, 2020, at Millwood Cemetery, Reddick, Florida. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -