Charles L. Kelly
Charles L. Kelly
Ocala - Charles L. Kelly (91) went home to be with the Lord, October 11, 2020. He was born August 26, 1929 in Seminary, Mississippi to James Marshall Kelly and Willie Mae Leggett Kelly. He was preceded in death by his brother James Ellis Kelly of Hattiesburg, MS.
Charles was a person of many interests and talents. He moved to Florida in 1956 as Associate Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Gainesville, and to Ocala as pastor of Wyomina Park Baptist Church (1960-1963). Charles was an educator and rancher and was owner of Santa's Christmas Tree Forest. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and his two dogs- Buddi and Hoss. His interests were sports, especially football, and church music.
Charles graduated with a Bachelor of Science from The University of Southern Mississippi and had two masters' degrees- one from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky, and an M.ED. from Florida Atlantic University.
Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years Dr. Evelyn B. Kelly; 3 daughters- Sharlene Chatham (Kenneth) of Jacksonville, Natalie Kelly of Tallahassee, and Marsha Oxamendi (Miguel) of Tallahassee, son Kurt D. Kelly (Sally) of Ocala, (former State Representative) four grandchildren; Aaron Chatham (Stephanie) of Ponte Vedra, FL, Kala Shankle (Ben) of Washington DC, Kyle Chatham (Miranda) of Orange Park, FL, and Keenan B. Kelly of Ocala. He also had 4 great-grandchildren: Charley, Zane, Chandler, and Presley Chatham.
The family will greet friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, on Wednesday, October 14, from 11am to 1pm. Graveside services will commence at 1:30pm at Highlands Memorial Cemetery in Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, please give to Hospice of Marion County Legacy House, 9505 SW 110th St. Ocala, FL 34481.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
