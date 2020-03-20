|
|
LONG,
CHARLES GERALD (GERRY)
Gerald began Life in Ocala on March 12, 1928 and departed for home on March 15, 2020, just days after his 92nd
birthday.
He joins his parents, Ivy and Pearl, his wife Lucile, son Reuben and brothers Ernest, Elbert and Floyd.
He is survived by his sons, Mark, Donald and Wayne; four grandchildren, Kurtis, Alexa, Kasey and Emily; three great-grandchildren, Sofia, Jaziah and Kristopher. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Neal, Ruby Blevins, Joyce McKeithen and brothers, Bill and Fred.
Gerry was an amazing automotive electrician who loved his deep roots in Marion County and his family. He is one of three friends who started a 'Friday Breakfast and Prayer group' that is in its 35th year. His Ocala High School graduation class still meets once a month. He was a Patriot, Soldier, Christian, Private Pilot, Fisherman, Hunter, Camper, Roller Skate Champion, Water Skier, Bowler, Gardner, Storyteller and so much more. Goodbye for now Gerry, you are deeply Loved and missed
...until we meet again.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020