Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
CHARLES M. NIXON

CHARLES M. NIXON Obituary
NIXON, CHARLES M.
Belleview - Charles M. Nixon, 84, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, on February 22, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1934 in Laurel Run Borough, PA to John W. and Margaret (Fick) Nixon.
He served in the US Air Force for 13 years. Worked in Quality Control and retired from King Fifth Wheel in Mountain Top. He moved to Ocala Florida with his wife of 60 years in 1991.
Charles is survived by his son, Scott Nixon; daughters, Nancy Howell (Homero), Sherie Pasternak (Joseph); grandson, Joseph III; and great-grandchild, Regan.
He was preceded by his loving wife, Beulah 'Bea.'
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at The Tropicana Village Clubhouse in Belleview. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers etc, make donations to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
