Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ocala Municipal Golf Club
CHARLES MANCUSO Obituary
MANCUSO,
CHARLES THOMAS
Ocala resident, Charles T. Mancuso, 68, died January 17, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, with his family by his side.
However you knew him... Charlie, Chuck, Coach, or Cuse. Charlie was simply a good man who had an impact on many lives.
He was born on April 30, 1950 to Angelo and Frances Recchio Mancuso of Patchogue, NY. He graduated from Concord College, Athens, WV, where he was on the wrestling team and a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. He earned his MA from Marshall University. After teaching for 41 years, Charlie retired from Marion County Schools.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; and two children, Adam (Deanna Lovell) and Amy (Rich Ramey); and two grandchildren, Corbyn and Macy.
A celebration of Charlies life will be held at Ocala Municipal Golf Club on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5pm-9pm. For the full obituary, please go to www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
