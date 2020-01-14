|
|
HUTCHESON, JR.,
CHARLES MERRILL
Charles Merrill Hutcheson, Jr., 84, passed away January 7, 2020 at Estelle's House, Hospice of Marion County. He was born in 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Charles and Cecelia Hutcheson. A 1957 graduate of Georgia Tech, he served two years in the Marine Corps and the Reserves after active duty. His career with Sears Roebuck and Company, from management trainee to executive, lasted 33 years until he took early retirement. He opened and managed the Paddock Mall Sears until retirement. Active in the Ocala community, a Rotarian, he served in a leadership role with United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Vision 20/20, elder in First Presbyterian Church of Ocala and President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1984 and President de facto in 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; and sons, Trent and Brodie Hutcheson; sister-in-law, Joyce Hutcheson; niece, Andrea Millonig of Georgia; and nephew, Lance Hutcheson of Texas.
His brother Robert preceded him in death.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020