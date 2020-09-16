GOLDEN,
CHARLES RANDALL
Charles Randall Golden, Lt. Col. RET., 68, of Keystone Heights passed away September 14, 2020. He was born November 27, 1951, in Palatka, Florida to Arthur J. and Betty (Varnadoe) Golden. Mr. Golden served in the United States Army until retiring following 27 years of service. He then owned and operated Golden, Weise and Associates. Mr. Golden was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching all college sports, especially the Florida State Seminoles. He also enjoyed listening to Jazz music, but mostly loved being with his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Elise Johns. His survivors are his loving wife of 15 years, Barbara (Wheelus) Golden of Keystone Heights; four children, Christopher Golden (Fran) of Gainesville, Elena Johns (Trey) of Middleburg, Alexis Vergara (Vince) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Scott Manning of Manassas, VA. Also left behind are brothers, Robby Golden (Sheri) and Ricky Golden (Sonia), all of Ocala. He was lovingly called 'Granddaddy' by 13 grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Viewing for Mr. Golden will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, in the Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Bridges officiating. Interment will be private at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, at www.wwoundedwarriorproject.org
. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352)473-3176. www.jonesgallagherfh.com