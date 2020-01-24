|
|
JACKSON, CHARLES RAY
Charles Ray Jackson, age 88 of Summerfield, FL, passed away January 22, 2020 at the Hospice house in Summerfield, FL. Originally from Miami, FL, he served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He moved to Summerfield in 1993 after working for Sears and Roebuck for 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Farro Jackson; daughter, Charlemaine (Charlie) Jackson Gill of Summerfield, FL; two sons, Dr. Charles (Chuck) R. Jackson, Jr. of Kennesaw, GA, and Dr. Scott A. Jackson of Summerfield, FL; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, General Stonewall (Tony) Jackson; mother, Nellie May Jordan Jackson; two sisters, Willie (Billie) Frances Riley, and Patricia Hulbert.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and cousin who loved his country. He touched many lives through his kind heart, his joyful music, and through his countless works of art. An accomplished athlete, dancer, musician, and artist, he was truly a 'Renaissance Man.' To know him was to love him and he will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL. 34476. Services to follow on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family prayerfully request donations be made in Charles Jackson's name to the Go Fund Me page for Jennifer Farro Pindar, his niece that will undergo a bone marrow transplant for acute leukemia.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020