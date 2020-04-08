|
SMITH, CHARLES
Charles R. 'Chuck' Smith, age 70, of Lamont, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee.
Chuck was a native of Corpus Christi, TX and had lived in Tennessee, Leesburg and Wildwood before settling in Lamont in 1997.
He retired from the Florida Department of Manufactured
Homes Division of Motor Vehicles after 32 years of service. Chuck was a member of Perry First Assembly of God Church and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Emily P. Smith; two children from his first marriage, a son, Chuck Smith and his three children and a daughter, Christina Fields; brother, Don Smith; sisters, Ginger Domingus and Charlene Tschopp; and step-son, Michael Bilbo.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee.
The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To
watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of the deceased loved one, and then the green
Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at
(850) 385-2193. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mrs. Smith with her
arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020