Home

POWERED BY

Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
The memorial service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/Charles-Smith-231/#/ServicesEvents To watch, click on the word Obituaries
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES SMITH Obituary
SMITH, CHARLES
Charles R. 'Chuck' Smith, age 70, of Lamont, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee.
Chuck was a native of Corpus Christi, TX and had lived in Tennessee, Leesburg and Wildwood before settling in Lamont in 1997.
He retired from the Florida Department of Manufactured
Homes Division of Motor Vehicles after 32 years of service. Chuck was a member of Perry First Assembly of God Church and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Emily P. Smith; two children from his first marriage, a son, Chuck Smith and his three children and a daughter, Christina Fields; brother, Don Smith; sisters, Ginger Domingus and Charlene Tschopp; and step-son, Michael Bilbo.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee.
The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To
watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of the deceased loved one, and then the green
Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at
(850) 385-2193. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mrs. Smith with her
arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -