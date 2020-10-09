Charles Thomas Rolfes
Ocala - Charles Thomas (Tom) Rolfes, of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 72. Tom was born on February 2, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA, to Charles & Marilee (Laramore) Rolfes. After graduating from Riverview Gardens High School in St. Louis, MO, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in California. Following four years of service, Tom pursued his education in medicine & received a Physician's Assistant degree from Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1976. After receiving his Physician's Assistant Degree, he pursued a degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO. Tom went on to join the Army Reserves serving as a medic, including a term of deployment in Operation Desert Shield and Iraqi Enduring Freedom. After serving his country for 31 years, Tom decided to retire at the rank of Major, with multiple honors. In 2004 Tom married his wife, Kathy, aboard the Showboat Branson Belle in Branson, Missouri. They moved to Florida in 2008 and enjoyed a life of traveling, dancing, alligator hunting & long evenings with friends. Ever the "Mr. Fix-it," Tom also enjoyed tinkering, as well as, fishing & golf. Always dedicated to saving lives, he continued working as a Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgical Physicians Assistant in both Missouri & Florida up to the time of his passing.
Tom will forever live on in the hearts of his wife, Kathy Rolfes (FL); two sisters, Sandra Ezell (Jim) & Nancy Rolfes (Cliff) (FL); sons, Jason (Misa) Rolfes (IL) & Brady Rolfes (MO); daughter, Melissa (Will) Pfeifer (MO); step-daughter, Arianna (Kevin) Stanley-Mueller (MO); grandchildren, Jessica Owens, Lina & Noah Rolfes, Robbie & Danny Pfeifer; grandniece, Hailey Haynes; and many more family & friends who are grateful to have been a part of his life.
The family will be receiving friends for a visitation on Friday, October 16th from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd AVE Ocala, FL 34471. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will begin at 6pm, and for those that cannot attend the service it will be livestreamed on www.Robertsfunerals.com
Memorial donations may be made to Convoy of Hope.