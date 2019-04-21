|
KEELE, CHARLES W.
Mr. Charles W. Keele, 86, of Dunnellon, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Legacy Hospice House in Ocala, surrounded by his family. Born in Palatka, FL, Mr. Keele and his family moved to Dunnellon in 1967, coming here from Ocala. He retired after many years as the District Manager for Florida Power Corp., now Duke Energy. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Russian Linguist, and served his local community as an EMT with the Dunnellon Rescue Squad. His memberships included the American Legion, the VFW, the Moose Lodge, the Lions Club, and was active in the Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Dunnellon United Methodist Church.
His survivors include his wife of 65 years, Jane Helms Keele; his two daughters, Deborah Lynn Rich (David), of Ocala, and Laura Jean Martinez (Michael), of Savannah, GA; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mr. Keele will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Dunnellon, with Pastor Eddie Fulford officiating. His remains were placed in Florida National Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Dunnellon United Methodist Church, or Hospice of Marion County. Condolences for the family may be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019