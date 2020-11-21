Charles Wayne GrayCitra - Charles Wayne Gray, at the age of 76, passed away November 11, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida from the COVID 19 virus. "Wayne" was born March 16, 1944 in Groveland, Florida. Wayne was a Veteran who served in the United States Army. He also worked in construction for many years and was a member of the Carpenter's Union while building the family farm in Citra. Wayne followed his passion for horses and was a thoroughbred trainer in the Ocala area for over thirty years.In 1980, his young 3 year old daughter, Kathy suffered an accident that turned out to be life changing and a life path inspiration. He and his wife Betty, having witnessed the beneficial results of therapeutic riding for their daughter, made a dream come true by opening Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center on their home farm in 2007. Wayne put his heart and soul into building Stirrups 'n Strides into the wonderful facility it is today.Wayne had a heart of gold. There was no one that he didn't get along with. He was always there to help anyone fix a car, truck, tractor, mower and anything else that was always in need of being fixed on a farm. Wayne could fix everything! Wayne has touched the lives of so many with his gentle spirit, kindness, compassion and genuine heart. He will be so very greatly missed by family, friends and this community. His spirit will live on at Stirrups 'n Strides.He is preceded in death by his parents James Gray and Geneva Kelly Joiner.He is survived by his loving wife Betty Gray, of forty-nine years; sons, Chuck and Jason Gray; daughters, Kathy Gray & Tonya Broxton; Brother; Julian Gray; sisters, Francis Stevens and Gwen Strief and five grand-children, Scott and Colton Gray, Brittany Broxton, Chelsea Lynn Joiner and Taylor Gray.A memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID pandemic is less of a risk.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Charles Wayne Gray to Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center at: 4246 W. Hwy 318, Citra, FL 32113.