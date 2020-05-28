CHARLIE C. GASKIN Jr.
GASKIN, JR., CHARLIE C.
Charlie C. Gaskin, Jr., 42, passed away on May 18, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Rosa Green; sisters, Mylinda Trigg (Nathaniel) and Monica Gaskin; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Gaskin will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 728 NW 6th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
