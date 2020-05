GASKIN, JR., CHARLIE C.Charlie C. Gaskin, Jr., 42, passed away on May 18, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Rosa Green; sisters, Mylinda Trigg (Nathaniel) and Monica Gaskin; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.Celebration of Life service for Mr. Gaskin will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 728 NW 6th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com