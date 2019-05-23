|
MORRIS, CHARLIE MAE
Charlie Mae, Morris, 81, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned May 15, 2019. A member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Survived by six Sons; three sisters; 20 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five great - great grandchildren and other relatives.
Funeral service Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11am, Mt Moriah M.B. Church. Visitation Friday May 24, 2019, 4-8:30 pm, wake at 7:30 pm, Smith Funeral Home/ 894-2266.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019