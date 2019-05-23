Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Wake
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLIE MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLIE MAE MORRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLIE MAE MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, CHARLIE MAE
Charlie Mae, Morris, 81, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned May 15, 2019. A member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Survived by six Sons; three sisters; 20 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five great - great grandchildren and other relatives.
Funeral service Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11am, Mt Moriah M.B. Church. Visitation Friday May 24, 2019, 4-8:30 pm, wake at 7:30 pm, Smith Funeral Home/ 894-2266.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now