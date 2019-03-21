|
TOWNSEND, CHARLIE
Charlie Townsend, 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 7, 2019. He was born May 2, 1942, in Jacksonville, FL to Ernest and Gussie (Davis) Townsend. He was a brother to Virgil, Barbara, and Mary.
Charlie married Joanella in 1985 in San Antonio, TX. They lived in Texas for many years where he was a supervisor and dispatcher for Basse Trucking. Charlie was active in the community as a volunteer firefighter. He is a military Veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963 as a mechanic. He had a special talent with stained glass. This artistic flair is evident in the beautiful lamps and wall hangings he created. In addition to working with his hands, he loved to garden and fish. Some of his happiest moments were on the water, in a boat, with a rod and reel in his hands.
After retiring, they moved to his roots in the Ocala National Forest. Charlie continued his service to his community by participating as a neighborhood watch driver with COPS. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Texas and North Carolina and quiet times at home with Joanella.
Charlie is survived by the light of his life, wife, Joanella; sons, 'Chuck' Townsend, Michael Townsend, Joanella's; children whom he considered his own, Patric Kilcullen, Jeffrey Tudyk (Michelle) and Jennifer Tudyk (William); sisters, Barbara Johnson (Pete) dec'd) and Mary Griner; and six grandchildren. Others left to mourn are his brother-in-law; father, Mark Scheffler; and sisters-in-law, Sr Judy Scheffler and Deborah Haag (Donald, dec'd); and many others of his extended family.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother.
Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, Ocala, FL with Fr. Mark Scheffler officiating.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019