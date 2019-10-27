|
|
ROESCH, CHARLOTTE M
1923-2019
It is with much sadness that the family of Charlotte Roesch, announces her passing. She went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019. Charlotte was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 26th 1923. She was educated at University of FL and FL State University, Graduated with her Master's Degree in counseling.
Charlotte will be remembered by the love and dedication she had for the Lord and the love she had for her family and friends. She loved to play games with her family and loved to go to church and fellowship with her pastors and friends.
Burl Roesch was her husband who is now deceased.
Charlotte loved her daughter, Caryn, and her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren, and her great- great grandchildren.!!!!! She will be greatly missed.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Caryn S. Simmons; and her grandchildren, Tami (Chip) Dixon, Wayne Dwight Sponholtz, Jr. and Lance Scarborough and Timothy Simmons; eight great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
A service will be held on October 29, 2019, Tuesday, at Hiers-Baxley 910 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala FL 34470. The family will be receiving friends from 8:30-9:00am Visitation with the service starting at 9:00 AM. Service Ending with burial at Highlands Memorial Park.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019