NUMMELA, CHAZ DAVID
Chaz David Nummela, 32, of Ocala, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at his home in Ocala, Florida surrounded by family and friends. Chaz was born in Boynton Beach to Donna and David Nummela on January 20, 1987. He went to Santaluces High School in Boynton Beach and graduated in 2005. He went on to Coral Springs Fire Academy and Palm Beach State College. Chaz then moved to Ocala in 2012 and served as a paramedic for Marion county Fire Rescue aboard Rescue #66. He then went to nursing school at Taylor College and got his RN and worked for Ocala Regional Medical Center in the Emergency department. Chaz married Lauren Shashy on May 20, 2017 in Islamorada, Florida. He thoroughly loved watching hockey, especially the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Chaz is survived by his loving wife, Lauren Shashy Nummela; and seven month old son, Easton Chaz Nummela of Ocala; brother, Ian Finlayson (Courtney); parents, Donna and David Nummela of Boynton Beach; cousins, Reece and Riley McGrath; in laws, Samuel Shashy, Marion and Norman Stallings; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shayne Lesley Nummela. Chaz had a larger than life personality, contagious laugh and the brightest smile. He will be missed by many.
His Celebration of his life will be held at Infinite Ale Works on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Marion County. Services were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 16 to May 17, 2019