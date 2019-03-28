|
|
WESTMORELAND PERRY, CHERRY LEE, 89
Cherry Lee Westmoreland Perry was born on September 2, 1929. On March 23, 2019, she answered the Master's call and ended a fruitful life. She attended Marion County Public Schools. She served many years in Zion Bethel Missionary Baptist Church as a deaconess. She enjoyed life and always said her favorite saying 'Let God work it out.' She loved her family and friends.
Mrs. Perry leaves to cherish her loving memories her son, Clarence Perry of Palm Bay, FL; three grandchildren; devoted nieces and nephews; one sister in law; and other sorrowing friends who will greatly miss her.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Florida from 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Funeral Services for Mrs. Cherry Lee Westmoreland Perry will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Zion Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 21035 North US 441, Micanopy (Boardman), FL 32667.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019