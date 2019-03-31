|
|
SIMONS, CHERYL B
High Springs - Cheryl B. Simons, 64, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 2, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1954 in Shelby County, TN.
Cheryl was preceded by her mother, Jean Blair; and her loving husband, Henry Simons.
Left behind to cherish her memory are sons, Christopher Shawn Richardson, John Paul Richardson; father, Robert Blair; sisters, Joanie Minor and Kathy Rowan; brothers William 'Bill' and Jonathan 'Jon' Blair, as well as her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 6, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, FL 32617, with Pastor Mark Walton officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019