Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 732-9944
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel East
2739 SE Maricamp Road
Ocala, FL 34471
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
CHESTER LEWIS DAVIS


1930 - 2020
CHESTER LEWIS DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, CHESTER LEWIS
Chester Lewis Davis, age 89, of Ocala, passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1930 in Berryville, Arkansas.
Chester is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Eva Davis; his two daughters, Lois Irwin (Phil); and Linda Moon (Rob); three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; and his two puppies, J.P. and Brady.
Chester retired after 43 years as an automotive mechanic and worked in security for Lockheed Martin for 13 years after his retirement. He served his country in the National Guard and the Army. He was a lifetime member of the VFW 4209, past member of the Elks in Severna Park, Maryland, past member of the Moose in Ocala, and past member of the American Legion post175. He was an avid gardener for the neighbors, always lending a helping hand to his neighbors.
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 the family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM at Roberts Bruce Chapel East 2739 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL 34471. On Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00PM at Florida National Cemetery there will be committal services with military honors. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Humane Society in Chester's Memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
