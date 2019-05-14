DIAMOND,

CHRISTINE HILL

Diamond, Christine Hill, 62, of Ocala passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence.

Christine was born September 24, 1956 in Reading, PA. She was a loving wife to Richard Lee Diamond, with whom she shared 47 years together. Christine received her Bachelors of Science from the University of Miami and her Master's Degree from Florida International University. She was always first to volunteer, whether it was for the Arts, her children's schools, or in her

community. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, who lit up her life, and traveling across the globe.

In addition to her husband, Christine is survived by her son, Kevin Maxwell Diamond (Tara); and their children, Caroline and Tucker; and her daughter, Jamie Nicole Greene (Adam); and their children Logan and Connor.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Hill, and three siblings: Margaret Hoover (Timothy), Curtis Hill (Stephanie), and Patricia Boyer (Patrick).

Christine was predeceased by her father, Neil Hill; and her sister, Kathryn DeTurck.

Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2 nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Christine's online guestbook at www.robertsfunerals.com Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 14 to May 15, 2019