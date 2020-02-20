|
|
SCHULZ, CHRISTINE M., 72
Christine Schulz, age 72, passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born March 2, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan.
Christine has a Master's Degree in Art. She taught art for 20 years at Lakers High School, Trinity Catholic, Maplewood Elementary, and Greenway. Christine was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Dale Schulz. Christine was a wonderful mother to four children and a grandmother to 13. She loved to paint, she loved the holidays, most of all Christine absolutely loved her family. Christine was a smart, funny, caring, and an absolute pure soul. Christine was a devoted Catholic, who believed in Heaven. She is an angel now. Until we meet again, mom.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Schulz; four children, Janine, Julie, Shawn, and Jillian; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
Christine's services will be at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11am with viewing 1 hour prior.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020