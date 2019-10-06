|
|
TORCHIA, CHRISTINE, 91
Christine Torchia, 91, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday,
October 4, 2019.
Christine was born in White Plains, New York on March 28, 1928 to Joseph and Angela Santa Favia D'Ambrosio and moved to this area from Cold Spring, NY in 1979.
Christine found the most enjoyment in life through her family, especially when she was able to cook for them. She will be fondly remembered for Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings.
Christine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alfred; her son, Joseph (Florence) Torchia, Ocala, FL, daughter, Rosemarie 'Ro' (Paul, Sr.) Riddle, Ocala, FL; brother, Anthony (Judy) D'Ambrosio, Charleston, SC, sister, Claira Torchia, Cold Spring, NY; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Angela D'Ambrosio, her two sons, Alfred C. Torchia and Frank Torchia, and her brother, Carl D'Ambrosio.
A graveside service will be held at Good Shepherd
Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at noon. The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services -Belleview on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rotary Club of Belleview, FL.
Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral
Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019