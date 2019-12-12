|
FLORENCE,
CHRISTOPHER DEEN
Ocala - Mr. Christopher D. Florence, age 60, transitioned on December 6, 2019. Mr. Florence is a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1977). He served in the United States Military (Navy) with an honorable discharge.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: children, Christopher D. Jr., Courtlandt D Sr., Corenzo D., Caronta D., Mildred C. (Florence); grandchildren, Kaleah, Kiara, Nijeur, Jadan, Courtlandt, Jr., Emerson, Zoey, Zoe, Ava, Tre'(Florence), Maya James; sisters, Linda Florence Pinkston, Aldjenatu Rosemary Florence, Janis Florence McClendon (deceased); brothers, Robert L. Jr., Harold Kent, Drayton L, Sr., Derrick L. (Florence); aunts, Helen Florence Brownlee, Annie Mae Florence Colston, Geraldine Follins Bateman, Ruby Follins; uncles, Elijah Follins.
Preceded him in death parents, Robert and Mildred Florence, Sr.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center, Apostle Dr. Lillie Tuggerson, Pastor. Eulogist, Minister Osric Brewer, New Covenant MBC. Public Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Interment is scheduled at The Florida National Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30AM. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
