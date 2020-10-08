Christopher J. Love USMC Ret

Tallahassee, FL - Chris passed away on September 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL at the age of 71. Chris previously lived in Fairfield Village, Ocala FL and the Mayflower, Virginia Beach VA.

Chris is survived by his five siblings, Vicky, Mike, Pat, Christine, and Teri, as well as the many close friends made in both cities over the past twenty years. He was truly loved and appreciated by all who knew him. Chris will be dearly missed. Services will be private.



