GARST, JR., CLAFLIN

Claflin Garst, Jr., of Bradenton, FL, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Ocala, FL.

Longtime Manatee County judge and son of early Manatee County settlers, Claflin Garst, Jr. was born on February 7th, 1935 to the late Claflin, Sr. and Ruth Mosier Garst in Oneco, FL. After obtaining a BS Degree in Forestry, he graduated from the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 1963 and in 1964 was admitted to the Florida Bar; 1964, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida; 1965, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida and U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. Judge Garst was elected in 1968 to the County Court and re-elected in 1972, 1976 and 1980. He was an advocate of sentencing minor criminals to probation instead of jail time. His oft heard slogan was 'The punishment should fit the crime.'

Claflin Jr.'s father and his father's twin brother Webster moved from Worcester, MA to 500 acres in the Oneco area in 1925. Claflin, Sr. purchased a 1913 house from the Pelots family, planted a grapefruit grove and started a dairy farm. It later became a cattle ranch, where Claflin Jr. grew up and lived until he enlisted in the US Army for 3 years, where he was stationed in West Germany. Claflin went on to establish his own cattle ranch, Gap Creek Buffalo, where he raised beef cattle first, and then went on to be the first rancher in the area to bring in buffalo and develop the breed of cattle known as 'Beefalo.' Next, he began raising pure buffalo. He was fond of letting his 1,500-pound bison bull, Buffalo Bill Cody eat from his hand.

After meeting at a local real estate firm, Claflin and Bunny Smith married in 1982. Claflin loved going to the theatre, was passionate about animals, and would go on long trips with his wife to visit other buffalo ranches.

Claflin is survived by his wife, Bunny; his sisters, Mary Sheppard and Ruthie Yates; step-children, Tami Vaughan (Rick) of Parrish and Lori Kite Smith of Bradenton; grandchildren, Katie Vaughan, Ricky Vaughan and Nicholas Smith; great-grandchild Nathanael Victor Smith; local niece and nephew, Evelyn (Lynn) Sheppard-Carter and Gregory James Sheppard; and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to Bob and Alice Jewett for their more than excellent care of Claflin in his last years.

There is no memorial service planned at this time. The family request any donations in his name be made to the Save the Manatee Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store