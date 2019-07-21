|
SELPH, CLAIRE CRUSO
Fort McCoy - Claire Cruso Selph, 92, passed away July 16, 2019.
She was born August 22, 1926 in Providence, RI, to Guianio and Natalie Raso Cruso.
She retired from Stanley/Bostitch, East Greenwich, RI. Upon retirement Claire and her husband moved to Ft. McCoy in the summer of 1989. Her and her husband owned and operated Claire's Kitchen in Fort McCoy for many years. She also was a member of the Fort McCoy/Eureka Community center for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Richard W. Selph; brothers, Robert Cruso and Guianio 'Guy' Cruso.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Conley of Ft. McCoy, FL; sons, Richard Selph of Sulpher, LA, Robert Selph (Elli) of Ocala, FL; Sister-in-law Pat Cruso of Bristol, RI; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and beloved partner Ken Starling.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL with Deacon Jim Maubach officiating. Interment will follow in Fort McCoy Cemetery, Fort McCoy, FL
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019