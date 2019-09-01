Home

Claire Gauthier, 91, of Ocala, FL, took the hand of Jesus and was peacefully led to heaven on Friday, August 23, 2019, from her home with family by her side.
Claire was born in Worcester, MA, on January 1st, 1928. She lived in Woonsocket, RI, and Winter Park, FL, before moving to Ocala in 1990. She was an active member of First Christian Church of Ocala, serving as Service Director for 17 years and Church Hostess for 20 years. Claire was known for her joyful personality and cheerful sense of humor. She enjoyed needlework, dancing, and music, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends.
Claire is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest J. Gauthier.
She is survived by her six children, Ronald (Margaret) Gauthier of Jamestown, RI, Linda (Kenneth) Smith of Ocala, FL, Gary (Doris) Gauthier of Altamonte Springs, FL, David Gauthier of Brockton, MA, Nancy (Wayne) Mummert of Orlando, FL, James (Mai) Gauthier of Ellicott City, MD; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and a host of friends.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at First Christian Church of Ocala, FL. Come and celebrate with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interfaith of Ocala in memory of Claire.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
