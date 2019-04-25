|
STEPLIGHT-JENKINS, CLARA LOUISE
Ocala - Mrs. Clara Louise Steplight-Jenkins, age 69, transition to be with the heavenly father on April 22, 2019. Mrs. Steplight was a graduate of Belleview Santos High School and Central Florida Community College.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories devoted children, daughter, Rhonda Patrice Steplight; son, Javon M. Jenkins; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters, Mercedes Steplight, Mildred Gillium, Annie Steplight-Goodson; brother, Woodrow Steplight, Jr.
Life Celebration for Mrs. Clara Steplight-Jenkins will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Santos, Florida, Rev. D.J. Berry, Pastor. Public viewing and visitation will be from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Friday, April 26, 2019. Wake service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 7:00PM until 8:00 PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019