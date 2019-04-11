|
|
MILLER,
CLARA MAE (O'STEEN)
Clara Mae (O'Steen) Miller, 89, of Ocala, FL went to her heavenly home on April 9, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1930 in South Carolina to Clara and Obe O'Steen, moving to the Pedro area at the age of seven.
She was retired from the Barnett Bank of Ocala, holding the title of Vice-President and also retired from Townley Manufacturing. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Ocala, where she served as Sunday School Secretary for over 30 years. She was a 42 year member of the Pilot Club International, proudly holding the title of President at one time.
She met the challenges of Alzheimer's disease with dignity and grace. She was always smiling, very thankful for every little act of kindness sent her way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Carl O'Steen; and an infant sister.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Loraine O'Steen; her nieces and nephews, Elaine and Dean Music, Jeff and Lea Ann O'Steen, Lisa and Mike Faison, Levi, Corissa and Gunnar O'Steen, Josh, Laura and Ella Jae Music, Maggie, Brad and Hadleigh Bartlett, Jonah and Kayla Music, Braylon and Brystal Stephens, Jacob Music and Delaney Faison.
Services will be at Hiers-Baxley, Belleview Chapel at 4:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Nichols Cemetery, Oxford, FL. Condolences may be expressed at
hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019