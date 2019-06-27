|
JAMERSON, CLARA NELL
Orange Lake - Clara Nell Jamerson, 85, passed away June 19, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mother Jamerson will be held on June 29, 2019, 11am at United Missionary Baptist Church, 15460 NW 44th Avenue Road, Reddick, Florida, Reverend Nathaniel Rawls- Pastor. Pastor Christopher Stokes will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family will be receiving visitors at the funeral home between 4-6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Solomon Chapel United Methodist Church, 18745 NW 60th Avenue, Reddick, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019