CLARENCE C. MACKEY Jr.
1970 - 2020
MACKEY, JR., CLARENCE C.
Clarence Cornelius Mackey, Jr. transitioned from the Church Militant to the Church Triumphant on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. Clarence was born in Gainesville, FL on August 11, 1970 to Glendina Buie-Mackey and the late Clarence Mackey, Sr.
He was a 1988 graduate of North Marion High School in Citra, FL where he was a star athlete; playing both football and baseball. He continued his education at Union College, Barbourville, Kentucky, graduating in 1993 with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. In 2013, Clarence was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Union College as being the first Bulldog to rush for 1,000 yards in a career and then became the first to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He also helped Union College record its first ever Mid-South Conference championship in 1992.
Clarence received Christ at an early age and was a member at Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Flemington, Florida. He regularly attended Greater St. Joseph African Methodist Episcopal Church in Sparr, Florida.
Clarence was the founder and owner of C & D Quality Tire Service for 20 plus years.
He enjoyed playing and coaching football, singing for the glory of God, spending much time with his family and attending ALL of his children's extracurricular activities such as football games, basketball games and band competitions.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years of marriage and 34 years of partnership, Karen Damon-Mackey; five sons, Cornelius Michael Mackey (Kaylene) of Alachua, FL, Daryl Christopher Sean Mackey (Kalaia) of Wimauma, FL, Rev. Courtney Jamal Mackey of Atlanta, GA, Cameron Rashard Mackey and Chaz Xavier Mackey, both of Flemington, FL; mother, Glendina Buie-Mackey of Flemington, FL; mother-in-law, Margaret Kennedy Wise of Ocala, FL; father-in-law, Rev. Harold N. Damon of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren, Chastity Mackey of Gainesville, FL, Jalia Mackey and Cameron Mackey, Jr. both of Ocala, FL, Khadeejah As-Salafee and Isa As-Salafee both of Alachua, FL; two sisters, Ebony Mackey Burton (Herbert) of Flemington, FL and LeAnn Mackey-Barnes, Esq. (Troy) of Ocala, FL; brother, Darryl Castor (Rozina) of Flemington, FL; brother-in-law, Craig Damon (Anissa) of Sparr, FL; sister-in-law, Kimberly Damon-James of Sparr, FL; special God parents, Rev. Jonathon Mosley (Mary) of Gainesville, FL and Mike Banning (Sharon) of Fairfield, FL; God-sister, Kristan Batts-Chandler, Esq. (Tre) of Orlando, FL; devoted family friend, G.P. Perry of Bronx, NY; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.
Visitation: Public viewing on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475. Celebration of Life: (Limited to 400 attendees with masks and we will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Service will also be live-streamed) Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00pm First Baptist Church of Ocala, Florida 2801 SE Maricamp Road Ocala, FL 34471.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
AUG
21
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
August 19, 2020
Deborah Myers
August 19, 2020
To the Family and Friends,

Words can’t describe how sorry I am for the loss of your loved one. My heart goes out to you and to everyone who loved him. This is such a huge loss. Clarence Jr. made such a profound, powerful, and positive impact in such a brief time with a "TRIUMPHANT VICTORY!"

He left a great legacy. His life story truly was impeccable- I was his father's classmate and his mother's schoolmate at Fessenden High!

As you go through this difficult time, remember that you are so loved, and you are in my thoughts .

May God's Grace comfort, shield, and console you!"

With heartfelt love,
Evangelist Dr. Joretta Brewton Akpo-Sanni
Dr. Joretta Brewton Akpo-Sanni
Friend
