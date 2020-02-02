|
|
WIGELSWORTH,
CLARENCE CAMP
Clarence Camp Wigelsworth of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was 84 years old.
Clarence was born on December 13, 1935 to Joseph Hunter Wigelsworth and Stella Camp Wigelsworth. A fourth-generation Ocalan, he graduated from Ocala High School in 1953 and attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of the swim team. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956 and was stationed at the Naval Hospital in Bainbridge, MD as a corpsman. After being honorably discharged in 1959, Clarence moved back to Ocala and married the love of his life, Carol, on October 30, 1960. He began his career at Moorhead Engineering. He then worked for Camp Concrete Rock Company, his family's business. Later in life, he worked for the Marion County Property Appraiser's office and retired in 2003 after 32 years of service.
Clarence was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle. He learned how to fly during high school and made his first solo flight at age 16. He was a vestryman at Grace Episcopal Church was a past member of the Jaycees, Elks Lodge, and Kiwanis Club. He loved to travel, especially to Sanibel Island with his family during the summertime. He enjoyed fishing with lifelong friends, attending his quarterly high school reunion luncheons, and walking his beloved dog, Gracie.
Clarence enjoyed reading, was an avid gardener, backyard birdwatcher and incredible storyteller. He was also a self-taught meteorologist and astronomer. Clarence never met a stranger and was known for his quick wit, kind spirit, and deep love for his family. He was very knowledgeable about the history of Ocala and surrounding areas due to his family settling in Florida from Virginia in 1891.
Clarence was preceded in death by his eldest sister, Virginia Wigelsworth Cross.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carol; children, Lisa Wigelsworth Welch, Jeffrey Harrell Wigelsworth, and Michael Clay (Nicole) Wigelsworth; grandchildren, Wetherly Wigelsworth, Hunter (Amy) Wigelsworth, Caroline Welch, and Nicholas Wigelsworth; his great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ascher, Finn, and Axton; his sisters, Stella Johnson and Mary Frances (Robert) Cross; his brother-in-law, Christopher (Laura) Privalle; and eleven nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church (503 SE Broadway Street, Ocala, FL 34471) with a reception to follow in the Parish House. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Humane Society of Marion County or Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020