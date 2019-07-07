|
|
WOLFE, CLARENCE G.
Clarence G. Wolfe, 86, of Ft. McCoy passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Clarence was born in Long Branch, NJ, and moved to this area in 1981. Clarence worked for 35 years at the Hincks Turkey Farm, Wall Township, and then the Road Department for Marion County for eight years. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Clarence was a member of the VFW 4209 of Ocala, Lions Club of Ft. McCoy, Commissioned Life member of the Glendola Fire Co in NJ, started Knight Riders 4H in NJ. He started Bev's Bargin Barn in Ft. McCoy.
Clarence is preceded in death by son in laws, Ray Gastelu, Bobby Cobb.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Beverly Wolfe of 65 years; twin daughters, Debbie Gastelu, Karen Cobb; son, Jerry (Amy) Wolfe; daughter, Brenda (Paul) Parker; grandchildren, Jessica (Colby) Elsass, Casey Wolfe and Joe Wolfe; great granddaughter, Zoey Elsass.
The family will have a private service at a later date in New Jersey. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services- Ocala, FL. 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 7 to July 8, 2019