MENCHAN, CLARENCE

Mr. Clarence Menchan age 81 passed away September 15th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Menchan was born in Martel, FL, but lived most of his life in Gainesville, FL.

He is survived by his sisters, Juanita Miller, Helen Hope, both of Ocala, FL, sisters-in-law, Annie Menchan, Ocala, FL, Emma J. Menchan, Passaic, NJ.

Graveside Services for Mr. Menchan will be held, 11:00am, Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Ocala, FL, Rev. Michael Mayweather, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Menchan will repose at Summers Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, and on Thursday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 10:30am.

We ask that each and every one please be courteous towards one another and use face coverings while in attendance.

