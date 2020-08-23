1/1
CLAUDE ALTON JOHNSON
JOHNSON, CLAUDE ALTON
Sparr - Claude Alton Johnson, 83, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born on October 8, 1936 to Arthur Johnson and Lillie Mae Edmondson Johnson in Calloway, Kentucky. He was the owner/ operator of Coastal Fence Company. He enjoyed basketball, playing cards and sponsoring softball teams.
He is preceded by daughter, Carmen Monique Johnson; parents; brothers, James and Jack; and sister Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Johnson; son, Thomas A. Johnson (Kathie); daughter, Kimberly Rusch (David); sisters, Ellen, Stella, and Grace; granddaughters, Christina and Michelle; numerous nieces and nephews.
In honor of his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
