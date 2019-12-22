Home

Smith, Claude F.
Claude F. Smith, age 83, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born August 24, 1936 in St. Albans, Vermont. He served his country in the Air Force and married Carol Rea-Smith on September 15, 1995. He worked in transportation for WTI, as tractor trailer driver. Claude loved to spend time riding his motorcycle.
Claude is survived by his wife, Carol; and three sons; a stepson; and several grandchildren living in NY and VT.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
